Rajkot Fire: After Tragedy, Over 100 Gaming Zones In Gujarat Shut For Violating Rules

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajkot: A tragic fire broke out at TRP Gamezone in Rajkot, Gujarat, on May 25, resulting in the loss of at least 28 lives, including children. Among the victims was Prakash Hiran, one of the owners of the gaming zone. In the aftermath of the devastating authorities have conducted inspections of all 101 registered entertainment facilities in the eight major cities of the state. As a result, none of these facilities are permitted to remain operational.

Rajkot Game Zone fire: Missing co-owner confirmed dead, reveals DNA report

Sources within the urban development department have revealed that in the eight municipal corporation areas, the state government has sealed 20 zones due to their lack of requisite authorizations. Additionally, the remaining 81 zones have been "temporarily closed down."

A total of 12 gaming zones were inspected in Rajkot, with eight of them being sealed. In Ahmedabad, five gaming zones were sealed, followed by four in Junagadh and three in Bhavnagar. According to sources, the government possesses records of 101 arcades in total.

Top government officials have stated that a new policy for entertainment zones, encompassing all safety aspects, is currently under consideration. Under this policy, all gaming zones will be regulated by a new set of guidelines.

Meanwhile, a senior officer informed a news agency that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Gujarat government to probe the fire has interrogated over 25 individuals and confiscated numerous documents.

The state government made administrative changes on Monday by transferring Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava, along with two other IPS officers, and Municipal Commissioner Anand Patel. DNA analysis has successfully identified nine bodies retrieved from the fire-damaged TRP Game Zone, providing some closure to the grieving families.

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Civic chief, police commissioner and two other IPS officers transferred

