Shah Rukh Khan Accidentally CONFIRMS Next Film Title With Suhana


5/29/2024 4:00:35 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan appears to have unofficially confirmed his next film, King, in a video congratulating cinematographer Santosh Sivan. The video showed a script titled King, hinting at SRK's upcoming project with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand, the film blends sleek action with an emotional, twist-filled plot


Shah Rukh Khan Accidentally CONFIRMS Next Film Title With Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan unofficially confirmed his next film, King, featuring daughter Suhana. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, produced by Siddharth Anand, it promises action and emotional depth


Shah Rukh Khan Accidentally CONFIRMS Next Film Title With Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan might have revealed the title of his next film, King, in a video congratulating cinematographer Santosh Sivan on his award at Cannes


Shah Rukh Khan Accidentally CONFIRMS Next Film Title With Suhana

The script, titled King, was spotted on a table beside SRK in the video, leading to fan speculation about the movie


Shah Rukh Khan Accidentally CONFIRMS Next Film Title With Suhana

King will co-star Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, marking a significant collaboration between the father-daughter duo


Shah Rukh Khan Accidentally CONFIRMS Next Film Title With Suhana

The film, rumored for months, is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures


Shah Rukh Khan Accidentally CONFIRMS Next Film Title With Suhana

Initially, SRK was expected to make a cameo, but he now appears to be taking on a leading role alongside Suhana

