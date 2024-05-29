Euro 2024: Full List Of Matches, Kick-Off Times, Venues And More About The Tournament

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The opening match of the European Championship will feature host Germany facing Scotland at the Munich Football Arena on June 14 at 9 PM local time (12:30 AM IST on June 15).

International football returns with the 2024 European Championship, featuring 24 teams competing for the title starting in Germany on June 14. The 17th edition of the Euros will conclude a month later with the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Groups

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czechia

Full Schedule for EURO 2024



June 14 | Germany vs Scotland | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 15) in Munich

June 15 | Hungary vs Switzerland | 3:00 PM | 6:30 PM in Cologne

June 15 | Spain vs Croatia | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Berlin

June 15 | Italy vs Albania | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 16) in Dortmund

June 16 | Poland vs Netherlands | 3:00 PM | 6:30 PM in Hamburg

June 16 | Slovenia vs Denmark | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Stuttgart

June 16 | Serbia vs England | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 17) in Gelsenkirchen

June 17 | Romania vs Ukraine | 3:00 PM | 6:30 PM in Munich

June 17 | Belgium vs Slovakia | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Frankfurt

June 17 | Austria vs France | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 18) in Dusseldorf

June 18 | Turkey vs Georgia | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Dortmund

June 18 | Portugal vs Czechia | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 19) in Leipzig

June 19 | Croatia vs Albania | 3:00 PM | 6:30 PM in Hamburg

June 19 | Germany vs Hungary | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Stuttgart

June 19 | Scotland vs Switzerland | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 20) in Cologne

June 20 | Slovenia vs Serbia | 3:00 PM | 6:30 PM in Munich

June 20 | Denmark vs England | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Frankfurt

June 20 | Spain vs Italy | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 21) in Gelsenkirchen

June 21 | Slovakia vs Ukraine | 3:00 PM | 6:30 PM in Dusseldorf

June 21 | Poland vs Austria | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Berlin

June 21 | Netherlands vs France | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 22) in Leipzig

June 22 | Georgia vs Czechia | 3:00 PM | 6:30 PM in Hamburg

June 22 | Turkey vs Portugal | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Dortmund

June 22 | Belgium vs Romania | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 23) in Cologne

June 23 | Switzerland vs Germany | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 24) in Frankfurt

June 23 | Scotland vs Hungary | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 24) in Stuttgart

June 24 | Albania vs Spain | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 25) in Dusseldorf

June 24 | Croatia vs Italy | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 25) in Leipzig

June 25 | France vs Poland | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Dortmund

June 25 | Netherlands vs Austria | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Berlin

June 25 | Denmark vs Serbia | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 26) in Munich

June 25 | England vs Slovenia | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 26) in Cologne

June 26 | Slovakia vs Romania | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Frankfurt

June 26 | Ukraine vs Belgium | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Stuttgart

June 26 | Georgia vs Portugal | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 27) in Gelsenkirchen

June 26 | Czechia vs Turkey | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 27) in Hamburg

Round of 16

June 29 | 2A vs 2B | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Berlin

June 29 | 1A vs 2C | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 30) in Dortmund

June 30 | 1C vs 3D/E/F | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Gelsenkirchen

June 30 | 1B vs 3A/D/E/F | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (July 1) in Cologne

July 1 | 2D vs 2E | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Dusseldorf

July 1 | 1F vs 3A/B/C | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (July 2) in Frankfurt

July 2 | 1E vs 3A/B/C/D | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Munich

July 2 | 1D vs 2F | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (July 3) in Leipzig

Quarterfinals

July 5 | Winner of Match 40 vs Winner of Match 38 | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Dusseldorf

July 5 | Winner of Match 41 vs Winner of Match 42 | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (July 6) in Hamburg

July 6 | Winner of Match 39 vs Winner of Match 37 | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Stuttgart

July 6 | Winner of Match 43 vs Winner of Match 44 | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (July 7) in Berlin

Semifinals

July 9 | Winner of Match 45 vs Winner of Match 46 | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (July 10) in Munich

July 10 | Winner of Match 47 vs Winner of Match 48 | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (July 11) in Dortmund

Final

July 14 | Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50 | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (July 15) in Berlin

When and Where to Watch EURO 2024?

All matches of EURO 2024 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. The games can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.