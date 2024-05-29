Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar Stokes Fresh Row With China 'Allegedly Invaded' India In 1962 Remark (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In yet another controversial statement, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, while recounting an anecdote, referred to the 1962 India-China war as the "alleged Chinese invasion".

"..In October 1962, the Chinese allegedly invaded India," Mani Shankar Aiyar was heard saying at an event in Delhi.

Aiyar later issued an "unreserved apology," acknowledging that he had "mistakenly" used the word "alleged" before 'Chinese invasion'.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the BJP called it a "brazen attempt at revisionism."

"Nehru gave up India's claim on permanent seat at the UNSC in favour of the Chinese, Rahul Gandhi signed a secret MoU, Rajiv Gandhi Foundation accepted funds from the Chinese Embassy and published reports recommending market access for Chinese companies, based on them, Sonia Gandhi's UPA opened up Indian market for Chinese goods, hurting MSMEs and now Congress leader Aiyar wants to whitewash the Chinese invasion, post which the Chinese have been in illegal occupation of 38,000 sq km of Indian territory," BJP's Amit Malviya said on X.

As the controversy escalated, the Congress distanced itself from the veteran leader's statement, emphasizing its disassociation with his remarks.

"Mani Shankar Aiyar has subsequently apologised unreservedly for using the term "alleged invasion" mistakenly. Allowances must be made for his age. The INC distances itself from his original phraseology. The Chinese invasion of India that began on October 20, 1962, was for REAL. So too were the Chinese incursions in Ladakh in early May 2020 in which 20 of our soldiers were martyred and the status quo disturbed," party leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

Mani Shankar Aiyar is no stranger to controversy. A recent viral video featured an old interview where he advocated for dialogue between India and Pakistan, warning that failure to do so could result in significant consequences for the country.

"India should give respect to Pakistan as it has an atom bomb! If we don't give them respect, they'll think of using an atom bomb against India," Mr Aiyar had said.

The Congress leader's remarks gained traction shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top BJP leaders issued warnings that Indian forces would pursue terrorists into Pakistan to eliminate them.