Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 29: Price Of 8 Grams Goes Up By Rs 200


5/29/2024 4:00:28 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,710 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,320 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).


1 gram- Rs
7,320 (Rs 7,293 yesterday)

8 gram-
Rs 58,560 (Rs 58,344 yesterday)

10 gram- Rs 73,200 (Rs 72,930 yesterday)

100 gram-Rs
7,32,000 (Rs 7,29,300 yesterday)


1 gram- Rs 6,710 (Rs 6,685 yesterday)

8 gram- Rs 53,680 (Rs 53,480 yesterday)

10 gram- Rs 67,100 (Rs 66,850 yesterday)

100 gram-Rs 6,71,000 (Rs 6,68,500 yesterday)


1 gram- Rs 5,490 (Rs 5,470 yesterday)

8 gram-
Rs 43,920 (Rs 43,760 yesterday)

10 gram- Rs 54,900 (Rs 54,700 yesterday)

100 gram-Rs 5,49,000 (Rs 5,47,000 yesterday)

AsiaNet News

