Malayali ASI In Delhi Police Collapses, Dies During Training Amid Heatwave

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) ASI Bineesh, a police officer from Vadakara in Kozhikode, tragically passed away after collapsing during a promotion training session amid intense heat. He had been undergoing training since Friday, and on the day of the incident, temperatures soared to 49 degrees Celsius in northern India.

Colleagues rushed him to the hospital but was pronounced dead on Tuesday (May 28).



ASI Bineesh suffered from dehydration and related ailments during the session, eventually experiencing severe physical discomfort, losing consciousness, and collapsing.

ASI Bineesh, who was attending a training session for promotion, reportedly complained of chest pain on Tuesday. He died while undergoing treatment at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute Hospital in Delhi. His body has been taken for autopsy at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Delhi Police's official statement is that it will be possible to understand whether the police officer died due to the heat wave only after the post-mortem report.

The heat wave intensifies across North India, with regions including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh expected to experience scorching temperatures today, according to the Central Meteorological Centre. A red alert remains in place for these areas. Notably, Churu in Rajasthan recorded temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius yesterday, while in Delhi's Mungeshpur, temperatures soared close to 50 degrees.