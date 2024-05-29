BREAKING | Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Bibhav Kumar Moves Delhi HC Seeking To Declare Arrest As 'Illegal'

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar moves Delhi High Court seeking direction to declare his arrest by Delhi Police as illegal and in gross violation of the provisions of Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The plea also seeks order that the Petitioner be paid appropriate compensation for his illegal arrest, in deliberate and blatant violation of the provisions of law.

