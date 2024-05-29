Bengaluru Police Arrest Young Man For Morphing Minors Photos, Sharing On Instagram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cybercrime authorities from Bengaluru's North East Division have taken a young man into custody after he allegedly engaged in morphing and distributing photos of minor girls on social media platforms. The situation came to light following a complaint by the parents of a 15-year-old girl, who discovered their daughter's altered image circulating online.

The individual, reportedly using three different mobile phones, managed to create several social media accounts, including one on Instagram where he posted the manipulated images. The investigation led to the seizure of these devices and the arrest of two additional suspects, believed to be connected to the case.

The North East Cyber Crime Station has registered a formal case against the accused, with police delving into the background activities associated with the mobile phones to uncover potentially more illicit activities.

This incident raises significant concerns about the safety of minors on social media, spotlighting the dangers of photo manipulation and the ease with which personal information can be misused for blackmail and other criminal acts. It also emphasises the need for parents to oversee their children's online interactions and educate them about the risks of sharing personal information online.