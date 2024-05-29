Guru Randhawa, Pitbull To Perform At Anant Ambani Radhika Cruise Party

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding celebrations, featuring performances by Guru Randhawa, Pitbull, and possibly Shakira, set aboard a luxurious cruise from Italy to France, with 800 guests, precede their July 12, 2024, wedding
Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding: cruise, performances by Guru Randhawa, Pitbull, and possibly Shakira
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry on July 12, 2024. Their first pre-wedding soiree was celebrated in Jamnagar
They are now heading to Italy for a second pre-wedding celebration from May 29 to June 1, 2024, which will be held on a cruise
Notable performances will include American rapper Pitbull and Guru Randhwa.
They previously collaborated on the song 'Slowly Slowly' in 2019
Guru Randhawa charges Rs. 6-10 lakh for private events
Pitbull's fee is around USD 500,000 (approximately Rs. 4 crore). This highlights the high-profile nature of the entertainment planned for the soiree
As reported, Colombian singer Shakira will also perform at the pre-wedding celebration
Shakira's fee for private events is reportedly Rs. 13-15 crore, adding to the event's star-studded lineup
The cruise celebration will cover 4380 km from Italy to France. The Ambanis have hired a lavish ship for the event, expected to host around 800 guests
This cruise celebration features glimpses of love, starry nights, and fireworks, indicating a romantic and extravagant prelude to Anant and Radhika's wedding
MENAFN29052024007385015968ID1108269018
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.