Guru Randhawa, Pitbull To Perform At Anant Ambani Radhika Cruise Party


5/29/2024 4:00:25 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding celebrations, featuring performances by Guru Randhawa, Pitbull, and possibly Shakira, set aboard a luxurious cruise from Italy to France, with 800 guests, precede their July 12, 2024, wedding


Guru Randhawa, Pitbull To Perform At Anant Ambani Radhika Cruise Party Image

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding: cruise, performances by Guru Randhawa, Pitbull, and possibly Shakira

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry on July 12, 2024. Their first pre-wedding soiree was celebrated in Jamnagar

Second Pre-wedding

They are now heading to Italy for a second pre-wedding celebration from May 29 to June 1, 2024, which will be held on a cruise

Pitbull to perform

Notable performances will include American rapper Pitbull and Guru Randhwa.
They previously collaborated on the song 'Slowly Slowly' in 2019


Guru Randhawa, Pitbull To Perform At Anant Ambani Radhika Cruise Party Image

Guru Randhawa charges Rs. 6-10 lakh for private events

Pitbull Fees

Pitbull's fee is around USD 500,000 (approximately Rs. 4 crore). This highlights the high-profile nature of the entertainment planned for the soiree

Shakira to perform?


As reported, Colombian singer Shakira will also perform at the pre-wedding celebration

Shakira's fees

Shakira's fee for private events is reportedly Rs. 13-15 crore, adding to the event's star-studded lineup

Cruise celebration

The cruise celebration will cover 4380 km from Italy to France. The Ambanis have hired a lavish ship for the event, expected to host around 800 guests

Radhika Merchant

This cruise celebration features glimpses of love, starry nights, and fireworks, indicating a romantic and extravagant prelude to Anant and Radhika's wedding

