Guru Randhawa, Pitbull To Perform At Anant Ambani Radhika Cruise Party

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding celebrations, featuring performances by Guru Randhawa, Pitbull, and possibly Shakira, set aboard a luxurious cruise from Italy to France, with 800 guests, precede their July 12, 2024, wedding

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding: cruise, performances by Guru Randhawa, Pitbull, and possibly Shakira

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry on July 12, 2024. Their first pre-wedding soiree was celebrated in Jamnagar

They are now heading to Italy for a second pre-wedding celebration from May 29 to June 1, 2024, which will be held on a cruise

Notable performances will include American rapper Pitbull and Guru Randhwa.

They previously collaborated on the song 'Slowly Slowly' in 2019

Guru Randhawa charges Rs. 6-10 lakh for private events

Pitbull's fee is around USD 500,000 (approximately Rs. 4 crore). This highlights the high-profile nature of the entertainment planned for the soiree



As reported, Colombian singer Shakira will also perform at the pre-wedding celebration

Shakira's fee for private events is reportedly Rs. 13-15 crore, adding to the event's star-studded lineup

The cruise celebration will cover 4380 km from Italy to France. The Ambanis have hired a lavish ship for the event, expected to host around 800 guests

This cruise celebration features glimpses of love, starry nights, and fireworks, indicating a romantic and extravagant prelude to Anant and Radhika's wedding