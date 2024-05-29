Adani In Talks With Vijay Shekhar Sharma To Acquire Stake In Paytm, Duo Meet To 'Finalise Contours Of Deal'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sources close to Gautam Adani have revealed that the chairman of the Adani Group is looking to acquire a stake in One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm. According to these sources, Paytm's founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, met with Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad to finalize the details of the deal.

If successful, this acquisition would significantly impact competitors like Google Pay, Walmart-owned PhonePe, and Ambani's Jio. Following his recent acquisitions of NDTV and Ambuja Cement, this deal would be another major addition to Adani's portfolio. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who owns approximately 19% of One 97 Communications, has shares valued at around Rs 4,218 crore for Rs 342 per share, based on Tuesday's closing price.

SEBI regulations mandate that an acquirer holding less than 25% of a target company must make an open offer for at least a 26% stake. The acquirer also has the option to make an open offer for the entire share capital of the company. Sources indicate that Adani and Sharma have been discussing this deal for some time, culminating in their recent meeting at Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad. Additionally, Adani is reportedly in talks with investors from West Asia to bring them on board with One 97, a leader in mobile payments in India, according to a

TOI

report.



Binoy Parikh, executive director at Katalyst Advisors, suggests that partnering with Adani Group could provide Paytm with the financial backing necessary to address its financial and regulatory challenges, thereby stabilizing its operations. For Adani, acquiring Paytm's established digital payments platform would enhance their digital footprint and support their ambition to become a major player in the fintech industry. This acquisition would also provide Adani with access to Paytm's extensive user base and technology infrastructure, facilitating seamless digital payments across their consumer-facing businesses, including airports, retail, and energy sectors.

Despite these developments, Paytm has publicly stated that they are not currently engaged in discussions to sell a stake. Reuters quoted Paytm, clarifying that the news is speculative and that no talks are happening.

Adani refutes media speculations

In response to recent media speculation, the Adani Group has unequivocally refuted reports of engaging in discussions to acquire a stake in Paytm, labelling them as "false and untrue." This statement comes in the wake of a clarification issued by Paytm, wherein the fintech company dismissed the reports as speculative and affirmed its non-involvement in any such discussions.

Responding to the circulating rumours, a representative from the Adani Group stated, "We categorically deny this baseless speculation. It is false and untrue."

Earlier, Paytm, a prominent fintech company, addressed the speculation through a filing to the stock exchanges, emphasizing that no discussions were underway regarding stake acquisition. The filing stated, "...We hereby clarify that the above-mentioned news item is speculative and the Company is not engaged in any discussions in this regard."

Furthermore, Paytm reiterated its commitment to transparency and compliance with regulatory obligations under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, assuring stakeholders of continued adherence to disclosure norms.