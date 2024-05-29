Russian Consul General advocates for enhanced Iran-Russia trade relations, collaboration

(MENAFN) Russian Consul General in Isfahan, Andrey Zhiltsov, has emphasized the necessity of boosting trade between Iran and Russia, citing the current trade volume as not meeting the potential capacities.



In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Zhiltsov stated that the trade volume between Iran and Russia stands at just over four billion dollars, a figure he deemed insignificant given the available potential for expansion.



He highlighted that the joint Iran-Russia economic commission has stressed the importance of broadening bilateral cooperation across various sectors including space, aviation, shipbuilding, peaceful nuclear energy, oil and gas production and refining, transportation, science, medicine, agriculture, finance, education, culture, and tourism.



Zhiltsov also underscored the disparity in tourist numbers between Iran and other destinations such as Turkiye, with only 10,000 Russians visiting Iran in 2023 compared to 6.5 million in Turkiye. He urged for collaborative efforts to increase tourism between the two countries.



Moreover, he emphasized the significant role that Iran and Russia can play in shaping a new world order free from unilateralism, emphasizing the importance of mutual support at the international level.



Zhiltsov highlighted the strategic importance of hosting various economic, political, scientific, and sports events to enhance bilateral relations.



Regarding specific initiatives, Zhiltsov mentioned the development of a roadmap to enhance cooperation between Isfahan and Russia’s Tatarstan cities, along with plans to strengthen ties between different Russian regions and Iranian provinces like Yazd and Kerman.



The consul general praised Isfahan as a culturally rich, clean, and comfortable city, expressing the desire for increased cooperation between Isfahan and Saint Petersburg.

