Simran Khanna Shares How She Creates Her Own Vibe On Sets Of 'Udaariyaan'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Simran Khanna, who has joined the new cast of the show 'Udaariyaan' has shared her rituals and routine that she follows in between the shots, saying she creates her own vibe and engages in skincare sessions.

Simran, who is essaying the role of Aasma in the show which has taken a 15-year leap, shared: "On my first day of shooting, I give time to myself to understand the set and the team. I don't want to work in pressure because I love my work. I can't work well with pressure."

"The vibes matter a lot to me. So I create my vibe. And I look forward to it going well till I work and I make people around me happy. I have rituals to meet and greet people and follow up with my religious routine," said the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame actress.

She further said: "I engage myself in skincare routines, household activities following up with my religious routines. I don't want it to be a regular normal day. I add my twists and turns to have a fun time in between my shots."

The new episodes will air from May 30, and will feature Avinesh Rekhi as Sarab, Aditi Bhagat as Haniya, and Shreya Jain as Meher in lead roles.

'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.