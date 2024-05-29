Carcasses of around 36 flamingos were found in Mumbai

(MENAFN) A somber scene unfolded in Mumbai, India's bustling financial hub, as the carcasses of approximately 36 flamingos were discovered on Monday night, victims of a collision with an Emirates flight just moments before it touched down. The shocking incident, reported by the Times of India, left residents of the Ghatkopar neighborhood reeling, with broken wings, beaks, and claws strewn across the area.



The collision not only claimed the lives of the majestic birds but also resulted in damage to the aircraft, prompting the cancellation of its return flight to Dubai, as revealed by tracking website Flightradar24. Concerned residents wasted no time in alerting forest officials, sparking a search operation to determine the extent of the tragedy and ascertain if more flamingos had fallen victim to the accident.



According to local environmentalist D. Stalin, quoted by Hindustan Times, the presence of newly constructed power lines in the vicinity likely disoriented the birds, leading to the fatal collision. Efforts to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident are underway, with the carcasses undergoing autopsy to ascertain the precise cause of death, as stated by Pawan Sharma, founder of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), a local non-government organization dedicated to mitigating human-wildlife conflicts and conserving urban wildlife.



Flamingos, known for their vibrant plumage and graceful demeanor, are a common sight across various regions of India, particularly during the winter months. Mumbai itself hosts a significant population of these birds in areas like the Sewri mudflats and the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary. Additionally, locations such as Bhigwan, located approximately 100km from Pune, attract these exotic avians in abundance.



India boasts the largest population of lesser flamingos outside of Africa, primarily inhabiting the salt deserts of Gujarat in the western part of the country. As investigations continue into this tragic incident, it serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between urban development and the preservation of precious wildlife habitats.

MENAFN29052024000045015687ID1108269008