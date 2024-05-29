Iran reports 78 percent surge in transit of goods through its roads

(MENAFN) According to a report from an Iranian news agency, the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year, starting from March 20, witnessed a significant increase in the transit of goods via the country's roads. Approximately 9.2 million tons of goods were transited during this period, reflecting a remarkable growth of 78 percent compared to the same timeframe in the previous year.



The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) released its latest report, indicating a substantial rise of 56.5 percent in the transit of foreign goods through Iran from March 20 to May 20, as compared to the corresponding period last year. Over 3.6 million metric tons of goods were transited through Iranian territory during these two months, as reported by Mehr News Agency.



Among the Iranian customs points, Parvizkhan customs situated on the western borders with the Iraqi Kurdistan Region emerged as the top-ranking transit hub. During the two-month period, Parvizkhan customs registered the transit of 1.07 million metric tons of commodities, representing approximately 29.5 percent of the total foreign transit.



Following closely behind, Shahid Rajaei customs located in the southern region recorded the second-largest foreign transit volume, with 893,000 metric tons of goods transited during the specified period. Additionally, Bashmaq customs, facilitating trade between Iran and Iraq, witnessed the transit of 474,000 metric tons of commodities, securing the third position in terms of foreign transit.



Notably, during this timeframe, significant increases in foreign transit were observed at customs points such as Piranshahr, Sarakhs, and Parvizkhan, with rises of 726 percent, 294 percent, and 238 percent, respectively.



In the preceding Iranian calendar year 1402, IRICA reported a total transit volume of 17.79 million tons of commodities through Iran. This marked a notable increase of 36.52 percent compared to the previous year.

