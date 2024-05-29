Modi says India intends on promoting for Global South as Swiss discussions on Ukraine

(MENAFN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged that India will advocate for the interests of the Global South at an upcoming conference addressing the Ukraine conflict, to be hosted by Switzerland next month. In an interview with the PTI news agency, Modi emphasized India's commitment to participating in key summits aimed at promoting global peace, security, and development, including the Swiss gathering and a concurrent G7 meeting scheduled in Italy.



While Modi did not confirm his personal attendance at the events, he underscored India's intention to engage in these summits based on considerations of timing, logistics, and existing commitments. The prime minister's remarks come amid his campaign for a third term in the ongoing Indian elections, with results expected to be announced on June 4, just days ahead of the proposed conferences.



The call for India's participation in the Swiss summit was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a conversation with Modi in March. This was followed by a visit from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba to New Delhi, aimed at persuading Indian leadership to attend the event. The summit is anticipated to focus on Zelensky's proposed roadmap for resolving the conflict with Russia, although Russia itself has not been invited to the discussions.



Zelensky's peace plan, which calls for the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from territories claimed by Ukraine, among other conditions, has been dismissed by Moscow as unrealistic. Nevertheless, India's engagement in the upcoming talks signifies its role as a key player in global diplomacy and its commitment to contributing to efforts aimed at resolving complex international conflicts.

