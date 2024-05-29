Belgium reveals EURO 2024 provisional squad

(MENAFN) Belgium finalized their squad for EURO 2024 on Tuesday, confirming 25 players set to travel to Germany for the tournament.



Manager Domenico Tedesco opted not to include prolific Fenerbahce striker Michy Batshuayi, despite his impressive tally of 24 goals this season. Another notable absence is Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has been sidelined since last summer due to a ruptured cruciate ligament in his left knee.



Belgium's campaign kicks off with a match against Slovakia in Frankfurt on June 17. Five days later, they will face Romania in Cologne, followed by a clash with Ukraine in Stuttgart on June 26.



The squad features:



Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg), Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)



Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Arthur Theate (Stade Rennais), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid)



Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Al Shabab), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Orel Mangala (Lyon), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Arthur Vermeeren (Atlético Madrid), Aster Vranckx (VfL Wolfsburg)



Forwards: Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Romelu Lukaku (Roma), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Lois Openda (RB Leipzig), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal).

