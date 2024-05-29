Destiny of Modi`s greatest opponent to be determined in fifth stage of Indian election

(MENAFN) As India continues its democratic exercise with the fifth phase of parliamentary elections, all eyes are on Rahul Gandhi, the main opposition leader challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi, aged 53, is vying for a seat in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, a stronghold of his National Congress party. This constituency holds significance as it was previously represented by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, the former party leader and wife of the late Rajiv Gandhi, son of assassinated Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.



Sonia Gandhi, who served as the president of the Indian National Congress from 1998 to 2017, recently addressed a rally where she expressed her confidence in her son's abilities and urged the electorate to embrace him as their own. Rahul Gandhi, also contesting in Wayanad, Kerala, participated in the second phase of elections held on April 26.



Apart from the Gandhis, several other prominent politicians are contesting in the fifth phase, including cabinet ministers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), such as Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh. Irani, who holds portfolios in women and child development as well as minority affairs, is seeking re-election in Amethi, while Singh, the current defense minister, aims to retain his seat in Lucknow. Both constituencies are situated in Uttar Pradesh, a crucial electoral battleground for the BJP.



The outcome of these elections will not only shape the political landscape of India but also determine the future trajectory of key leaders like Rahul Gandhi and the continued dominance of the BJP in the country's most populous state.

