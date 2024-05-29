Pentagon declares aid deliveries into Gaza suspended due to damage to US-built pier

(MENAFN) The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that humanitarian aid deliveries into the Gaza Strip via sea have been halted due to damage sustained by the floating pier constructed by the US, caused by adverse weather conditions.



Spokeswoman Sabrina Singh informed reporters that rough sea conditions and the impact of a North African weather system resulted in a portion of the Trident pier separating from its anchor point along the coast of Gaza. Consequently, the Trident pier sustained damage, necessitating rebuilding and repair work. Within the next 48 hours, the damaged pier will be towed back to Ashdod, where repairs will be conducted by US Central Command (CENTCOM).



The repair process for the pier is anticipated to take at least a week. Following completion, the pier will need to be reanchored to the coast of Gaza before humanitarian aid operations can resume for the benefit of those most in need.



CENTCOM reported that heavy sea conditions also affected four US Army vessels involved in supporting the maritime humanitarian aid mission in Gaza. This setback comes after US President Joe Biden's directive in March to establish a sea route for delivering essential aid to Palestinians amid Israeli restrictions and ongoing conflict in the region.



The prolonged conflict between Israel and Gaza, spanning nearly eight months, has resulted in a significant toll on the enclave's population, with over 36,000 fatalities and more than 81,100 individuals sustaining injuries.

