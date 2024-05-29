U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly surges in May amid labor market optimism

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, US consumer confidence saw an improvement in May following a three-month decline. This boost in sentiment is attributed to growing optimism about the labor market, despite persistent concerns about inflation and expectations of rising interest rates over the next year. The latest survey by the Conference Board, released on Tuesday, indicates that while more consumers are apprehensive about the possibility of the world's largest economy slipping into a recession within the next 12 months, they remain optimistic about the stock market and plan to purchase major home appliances in the upcoming six months.



The US economy is anticipated to experience a slowdown this year, primarily due to the cumulative impact of a 525 basis point increase in interest rates implemented by the Federal Reserve since March 2022 to control inflation. However, most economists and corporate executives do not foresee an impending recession. Oren Klachkin, a financial markets economist at Nationwide, highlighted that sustained job growth, rising wages, a robust stock market, and healthy household balance sheets are expected to continue driving consumer spending, even amidst higher prices and borrowing costs.



According to the Conference Board, the US consumer confidence index rose to 102.0 in May, up from 97.5 in April. This increase defied the expectations of economists polled by Reuters, who had predicted a decline to 95.9. Despite the fluctuations, consumer confidence has remained within a relatively narrow range for more than two years. This unexpected rise underscores the resilience of consumers, buoyed by positive labor market conditions and a strong stock market, even as they navigate the challenges posed by inflation and higher interest rates.

