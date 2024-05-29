EU commits USD2.31B to aid Syrians, host communities in neighboring countries

(MENAFN) During a conference on Syria held in Brussels, the EU revealed its commitment to providing €2.12 billion (USD2.31 billion) in aid for the years 2024 and 2025. This funding aims to support Syrians both within their country and in neighboring nations, as well as the host communities in Turkey, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon.



"The Ministerial meeting which brought together delegates from EU Member States, Syria's neighbouring countries, other partner countries and donors, and international organisations, including the UN, reiterated the need for a political process in Syria in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2254, and the necessity to mobilise vital financial support to address the most pressing needs of Syrians people and their host communities," a declaration by the European Commission mentioned on Monday.



The statement emphasized that the EU reiterated its commitment to providing €560 million (USD609 million) for the year 2024, as initially pledged during the 2023 Brussels VII Conference. This funding is designated for the population within Syria, Syrian refugees, and vulnerable host communities in Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq. Additionally, the EU announced an additional pledge of €560 million for the year 2025 to support these countries.



"Moreover, the EU pledged €1 billion to support Syrian refugees and vulnerable host communities in Türkiye. Finally, the EU signalled that the pledges for 2025 constitute a part of the larger financial package until 2027, in line with the European Council Conclusions of 1 February and 18 April 2024," it further mentioned.



It noted that the bloc is going to carry on backing Syrians to reach "a negotiated political solution in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, and create the conditions for a brighter future for all Syrians."



In a post on X, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic stated that his agency had "raised a total €7.5 B - €5 B in grants and €2.5 B in loans - (about USD8.15 B)."

MENAFN29052024000045015839ID1108268997