Russian energy leader establishing solar power plant in Mali

(MENAFN) According to Energy and Water Resources Minister Bintu Kamara, NovaWind, the wind energy division of Russia's energy giant Rosatom, has commenced the construction of a 200-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Mali. This significant project, situated in Sanankoroba near Bamako, the capital city, is poised to become the largest solar power facility in the West African subregion, covering an expansive 314 hectares of land.



Minister Kamara highlighted the transformative impact of this solar power plant, stating that it will play a pivotal role in alleviating Mali's current electricity deficit. With 70% of the nation's electricity presently sourced from thermal plants, the introduction of this solar facility represents a crucial step towards diversifying Mali's energy portfolio and enhancing energy accessibility for its citizens.



Mali, a country with approximately half of its 21.9 million population lacking access to electricity according to the latest World Bank data, has set ambitious targets to improve energy access. The government aims to increase electricity access to 90% by 2036, with urban areas reaching 100% and rural regions achieving 55 percent accessibility.



The decision to invest in solar energy reflects Mali's commitment to transitioning away from costly thermal power generation, which has strained the nation's finances. Alousseni Sano, the Malian Minister of Economy, emphasized the economic rationale behind this shift during the signing of the agreement with NovaWind for the photovoltaic solar power plant in March.



NovaWind's director, Grigory Nazarov, highlighted the significance of the solar plant, estimating that it will augment Mali's electricity production by 10 percent. With a projected cost of EUR200 million (USD217 million), the solar power plant is expected to operate for two decades, contributing to Mali's energy resilience and sustainability goals.



Construction of the solar power plant is anticipated to span one year, with the facility ultimately coming under the full control of Mali's Ministry of Energy ten years after its inauguration. This landmark project signifies a milestone in Mali's energy transition journey and underscores the strategic partnership between Rosatom's NovaWind and the Malian government in advancing renewable energy development in the region.

