(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT, Tanzanian Foreign Minister January Makamba emphasized the importance of building cooperation with Africa based on mutual respect and benefits. Makamba criticized former colonial powers and Western nations for their alleged attempts to regain influence over Africa, noting instances where former colonialist states like France faced resistance and expulsion from certain African countries such as Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso.



Makamba warned of ongoing efforts by European countries and the United States to make a renewed push into Africa, characterizing it as a "last-second dash." However, he asserted that African leaders and nations are determined to assert their independence and sovereignty. He stressed the significance of African countries having the freedom to choose their partners for development projects without external pressure.



The Tanzanian Foreign Minister expressed offense at the notion of being pressured to select specific partners, advocating for every nation and the continent as a whole to have the autonomy to pursue its interests independently. Makamba highlighted the importance of self-reliance and unity among African countries for true progress, emphasizing that political empowerment is a crucial aspect that Africans must achieve themselves and through unity.



Makamba's remarks underscore the ongoing struggle for African nations to maintain their sovereignty and independence in the face of renewed Western interests and interventions in the continent. His emphasis on unity and self-reliance reflects a broader sentiment among African leaders regarding the importance of African agency and autonomy in shaping the continent's future.

