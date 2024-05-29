Closing arguments end in hush money case against Donald Trump

(MENAFN) Closing arguments concluded on Tuesday in New York City in the hush money case involving former US President Donald Trump. The jury is now tasked with deliberating on whether Trump is guilty of 34 criminal counts related to allegations of falsifying business records to conceal a significant payment to an adult film star.



Defense attorney Todd Blanche asserted that prosecutors failed to provide any compelling evidence demonstrating that Trump falsified business records. The defense argued that Trump's reimbursement of his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for a payment of USD130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels was not indicative of any wrongdoing. The purpose of the payment, according to the defense, was to maintain confidentiality regarding an alleged extramarital affair during the 2016 presidential election.



"You cannot convict President Trump on any crime beyond a reasonable doubt on the words of Michael Cohen," stated Blanche in his closing statement.



"He's the human embodiment of reasonable doubt," he further mentioned, emphasizing that Cohen confessed to robbing USD60,000 from the Trump Organization.



Prosecutors responded to the defense's argument by asserting that the essence of the case revolved around "a conspiracy and a cover-up" the alleged sexual relationship between Trump and Daniels from voters.



"In this case, there’s literally a mountain of evidence of corroborating testimony that tends to connect the defendant to this crime, from Pecker to Hicks to the defendant’s own employees," Senior trial counsel Joshua Steinglass, in reference to former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker and former Trump aide Hope Hicks, remarked.



The prosecution outlined the scheme, which involved a "catch and kill" agreement with the National Enquirer aimed at preventing negative stories about Trump from reaching publication.



"It’s difficult to conceive of a case with more corroboration than this one," Steinglass added, as reported by a US-based news agency. "This scheme, cooked up by these men, at this time, could very well be what got President Trump elected."

