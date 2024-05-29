IMF increases China's growth prediction amid robust Q1 performance, policy interventions

(MENAFN) On Wednesday evening, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its forecast for China's economic growth this year, raising it to 5 percent from the previous estimate of 4.6 percent. This adjustment is attributed to China's robust first-quarter performance and the implementation of recent policy measures aimed at bolstering the economy. The IMF's optimism extends into next year, with a new GDP growth forecast of 4.5 percent, up from the previous 4.1 percent. This revision comes after the IMF's routine evaluation visit to China, during which they observed stronger-than-expected economic indicators.



Despite this near-term positivity, the IMF projects a slowdown in China's growth rate to 3.3 percent by 2029. This long-term outlook is slightly lower than the previous forecast of 3.5 percent, reflecting concerns about an aging population and decelerating productivity growth. The Chinese government has set a growth target of around 5 percent for this year, supported by first-quarter results showing a 5.3 percent increase, driven primarily by strong export performance. However, domestic demand continues to be dampened by a prolonged slump in the housing sector, which remains a significant challenge for sustained economic growth.



In response to these challenges, Chinese authorities have recently introduced a series of comprehensive measures to support the struggling real estate sector. These include eliminating minimum mortgage rates, easing down payment requirements for homebuyers, and providing 300 billion yuan (USD42 billion) in central bank financing to assist local governments in purchasing excess inventory from developers. These initiatives aim to stabilize the housing market and stimulate domestic demand, crucial components for maintaining economic momentum.



While the IMF acknowledges the positive impact of these policy interventions, it also highlights ongoing risks and structural issues that could affect China's long-term economic prospects. Nevertheless, the current upgrades in growth forecasts reflect a cautiously optimistic view of China's economic trajectory in the near term.

MENAFN29052024000045015682ID1108268993