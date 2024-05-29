Why Africa can never be really free

(MENAFN) Africa Day, established on May 25, 1963, by the Organization of African Unity (OAU), serves as a tribute to Africa's rich cultural heritage and its collective resistance against colonialism, imperialism, and slavery. However, amidst the celebrations lies a stark reality – the pervasive elitism that excludes the majority of Africans from governance, rendering them unaware of the significance of the day.



The commemoration of Africa Day is often limited to a few African Union (AU) member states, with many Africans oblivious to its existence. This lack of awareness perpetuates the colonial legacy of disdain for the African populace, hindering the continent's progress towards true freedom and self-affirmation.



In recent years, Africa Day celebrations in educational institutions across some African countries have been reduced to mere displays of traditional dances, cuisines, and attire, accompanied by flag-waving and expressions of narrow nationalism. However, this superficial portrayal of African culture overlooks the complexities and diversity within the continent, falling short of addressing deeper issues of authenticity and self-determination.



The romanticization of Africa and its cultures through such simplistic displays not only perpetuates stereotypes but also reinforces colonial borders and divisions. Flags, symbolizing nationalism and militarism, inadvertently emphasize the arbitrary boundaries imposed by colonial powers, fueling internal discord among Africans.



As Africans grapple with their identities amidst pervasive mimicry and imitation of Western ideals, Africa Day should serve as a platform for introspection and reclamation of authenticity. Rather than perpetuating insecurities and anxieties, it should be a catalyst for challenging colonial legacies and embracing the diverse and multifaceted nature of African identity.



Reimagining Africa Day requires a shift towards inclusive and meaningful celebrations that acknowledge the complexities of Africa's past and present while fostering unity, solidarity, and genuine self-affirmation. It is through such endeavors that Africa can truly break free from the shackles of its colonial past and emerge as a beacon of authenticity, resilience, and progress on the global stage.

