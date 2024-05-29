World celebrates African unity

(MENAFN) Africa Day is globally celebrated every year on May 25th. Originally known as African Freedom Day or African Liberation Day, this day commemorates the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) on May 25, 1963, which is known today as the African Union (AU).



The concept of uniting African leaders for a formal conference was first suggested by Ghana. On April 15, 1958, slightly over a year after Ghana achieved independence, Kwame Nkrumah, then the Prime Minister of Ghana, organized the First Conference of Independent States. This significant event saw the participation of leaders from Ghana, Liberia, Libya, Morocco, Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia, and Ethiopia, who gathered in Accra.



At that time, only eight African nations had gained independence. Nonetheless, the conference underscored Africa’s resolute commitment to rejecting colonial and imperialist domination. The Accra meeting marked the first pan-African conference that brought together various African countries, laying the groundwork for future cooperation in decolonization and peace initiatives.



During the conference, the attending countries issued a special declaration and a series of political resolutions aimed at coordinating their future efforts. The meeting solidified Africa’s aspiration to collaborate on issues of peace and security, collectively work towards halting the production and testing of nuclear weapons, and diminish the stockpile of conventional arms.



This foundational event not only illustrated Africa’s unity and determination but also set the stage for the continent's ongoing efforts towards achieving peace, security, and self-determination. Africa Day serves as a reminder of these historic efforts and the continuous journey towards a united and prosperous Africa.

