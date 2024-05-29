US Treasury imposes sanctions on 3 people, 3 entities linked to cybercrime network

(MENAFN) The US Treasury Department announced on Tuesday that it has imposed sanctions on three individuals and three entities connected to a cybercrime network. Yunhe Wang, Jingping Liu, and Yanni Zheng have been designated for their involvement with a malicious botnet associated with the residential proxy service known as 911 S5, according to a statement released by the department.



Under Secretary Brian Nelson stated that these individuals utilized their malicious botnet technology to compromise personal devices, enabling cybercriminals to fraudulently obtain economic assistance meant for those in need and to instigate terror through bomb threats against citizens.



Additionally, the Treasury Department sanctioned Spicy Code Company Limited, Tulip Biz Pattaya Group Company Limited, and Lily Suites Company Limited for their ownership or control by Wang.



The 911 S5 botnet, described as a malicious service, compromised victim computers, allowing cybercriminals to route their internet connections through these compromised devices. This facilitated fraudulent activities, including the submission of tens of thousands of fake applications related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act programs. The result was billions of dollars in losses to the US government.



The statement emphasized that cybercriminals highly value stolen residential IP addresses to mask their malicious activities, particularly in instances of credit card theft. 911 S5 effectively enables cybercriminals to conceal their true location, thereby circumventing fraud detection systems.



The sanctions imposed by the US Treasury underscore the government's commitment to combatting cybercrime and protecting national security interests. By targeting individuals and entities involved in illicit cyber-activities, the Treasury aims to disrupt and dismantle networks engaged in fraudulent schemes and malicious cyber-operations.

