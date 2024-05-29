Colombia passes bill to ban bullfighting

(MENAFN) In a landmark decision, Colombia's congress passed a bill on Tuesday banning bullfighting in the country, following intense debates and years of advocacy. Juan Carlos Losada, a lawmaker who championed the bill, expressed jubilation over the victory, emphasizing the end of what he termed "animal torture disguised as culture."



The bill received overwhelming support in the lower house, with a decisive 93-2 vote. As part of the regulation, provisions are made for the adoption of the bulls and the transformation of bullrings into centers of recreation, sports, and culture. However, concerns have been raised regarding the financial implications of implementing these changes nationwide.



The legislative process was fraught with contention, given the significant number of individuals in Colombia whose livelihoods depend on bullfighting. Addressing this, the government is tasked with assisting in identifying alternative employment opportunities for those directly or indirectly reliant on bullfighting for income. Moreover, the ban signifies the end of a longstanding tradition in several regions of Colombia, where bullfights are deeply ingrained in local celebrations.



President Gustavo Petro hailed the decision as a victory for compassion, stressing the ethical imperative of ending the spectacle of animal suffering. He warned against the desensitization that accompanies the glorification of violence, drawing parallels between the enjoyment derived from bullfighting and potential societal consequences.



Upon Petro's approval, the ban is set to take effect in 2027. Colombia joins a growing list of nations in the region and around the world that have prohibited bullfighting. While bullfighting persists in a handful of countries, including Ecuador, France, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Spain, and Venezuela, others such as Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, and Guatemala have already outlawed the practice, signaling a global shift towards greater animal welfare and ethical considerations.

