(MENAFN) The British newspaper "Telegraph" has disclosed that Ukraine is not expected to make substantial progress towards NATO membership during the forthcoming annual summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been cautioned against pressuring NATO members for a definitive timeline on Ukraine's accession, especially after last year's summit, which was fraught with disagreements among alliance members.



According to the publication, Zelensky was advised not to urge NATO members to endorse a concrete schedule for Ukraine's NATO membership, following the discord that dominated last year's coalition meeting. NATO member countries are currently keen to avoid being entangled in the ongoing conflict.



The "Telegraph" emphasized that Ukraine will not advance further on its path to NATO membership at this year's annual summit due to concerns about potentially dragging NATO into a war with Russia. Earlier, on May 24, Assistant Foreign Minister James O'Brien stated that NATO would not invite Ukraine to join during the July summit in Washington, although significant aid will be provided to Ukraine.



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated that there is no clear timeline for when Ukraine might join the alliance. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz commented that Ukraine's accession to NATO is unlikely to occur within the next thirty years.



Ukraine officially applied for NATO membership in September 2022. In the final communiqué issued by NATO at the Vilnius summit in 2023, it was affirmed that Ukraine would become a member "in the future." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that Moscow is closely monitoring Zelensky's efforts to gain NATO membership for Ukraine, along with the various international reactions to these efforts. This scenario highlights the intricate geopolitical dynamics at play, with Ukraine’s ambitions to join NATO remaining uncertain amid the ongoing conflict and international apprehensions about escalating tensions with Russia.

