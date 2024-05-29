Algeria supporters urgent UN action to end Rafah ferocity

(MENAFN) Following a private session of the United Nations Security Council, Algeria's United Nations representative, Ammar bin Jammeh, delivered a critical announcement regarding Algeria's forthcoming proposal. The North African nation is set to introduce a draft resolution designed to cease the ongoing violence in Rafah, an area plagued by conflict.



As reported by the "Kingdom" channel, Ben Jammeh revealed that Algeria would circulate the draft resolution later that afternoon, according to New York time. He stressed the importance and directness of the resolution, characterizing it as "a short text, a decisive text, to stop the killing in Rafah."



This move highlights Algeria's assertive approach in calling for international intervention to tackle the escalating violence in Rafah. By bringing this draft resolution before the 15-member Security Council, Algeria seeks to galvanize global support to halt the bloodshed and re-establish peace in the affected region.



The proposed resolution underscores the need for immediate and effective action, reflecting Algeria's commitment to resolving the crisis. The initiative aims to address the humanitarian concerns in Rafah and demonstrates Algeria's leadership in advocating for the protection of civilians caught in the conflict.

