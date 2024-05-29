Japan reports detection of Chinese reconnaissance drone near Okinawa

(MENAFN) According to statements from the Japanese Joint Staff Office, Tokyo detected a Chinese reconnaissance-attack drone flying near Okinawa in the East China Sea. The incident occurred on Monday within Japan’s air defense identification zone, an area crucial for Tokyo's national security efforts where it aims to identify, locate, and monitor aircraft.



Authorities confirmed the detection and highlighted the significance of this new type of airspace violation by China. It is notable as it marks the first time Japan has identified this particular model of drone in its airspace monitoring efforts.



In response to the incident, Tokyo prompted its air defense force to scramble fighter jets, underscoring the seriousness with which it views such airspace violations.



This development comes amid ongoing tensions between Japan and China regarding the disputed Diaoyu Islands, known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan. Chinese ships have reportedly been detected near these islands for a record 158 consecutive days. The sovereignty over these islets has long been contested between Japan and China, contributing to regional tensions.



The Japanese Joint Staff Office, which oversees Japan's maritime, ground, and air self-defense forces, emphasizes the strategic importance of maintaining vigilance in the region to safeguard national security interests. This incident serves as a reminder of the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the East China Sea.

