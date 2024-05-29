Nasdaq sets record high, Dow Jones dips on Tuesday’s trading session

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite Index surged to a new record high, showcasing strong momentum in the tech sector, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average struggled, closing the first trading day of the week in negative territory. The Dow Jones declined by 216 points, representing a decrease of 0.55 percent, concluding the day at 38,852, following a 2.3 percent drop the previous week.



In contrast, the S&P 500 index experienced marginal gains, edging up by just 1.32 points, or 0.02 percent, to finish flat at 5,306. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq outperformed, climbing by 99 points, or 0.59 percent, to reach a closing record of 17,019. The tech-heavy index had posted a 1.4 percent increase over the course of the previous week.



It's worth noting that the New York Stock Exchange remained closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day, resulting in a shortened trading week. Despite this, market volatility, as measured by the VIX volatility index, saw a slight uptick of 4.53 percent to reach 12.92.



In the bond market, the 10-year US Treasury yield rose by 1.56 percent to 4.543 percent, reflecting fluctuations in investor sentiment and expectations regarding interest rates.



The currency market saw relative stability, with the dollar index remaining flat at 104.60. Similarly, the euro maintained its position against the greenback, hovering around USD1.0860.



Turning to commodities, precious metals recorded gains, with gold increasing by 0.4 percent to USD2,360 per ounce and silver rising by 0.8 percent to USD32.06 per ounce. Oil prices also saw an upward trend, with global benchmark Brent crude climbing by 1.65 percent to USD84.22 per barrel, while US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude surged by 3.2 percent to USD80.19 per barrel.

MENAFN29052024000045015839ID1108268968