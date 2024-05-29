Licensing deals see cooperation between Western Pharma, Chinese pharmaceutical firms

(MENAFN) A surge in licensing deals between Western pharmaceutical companies and Chinese drugmakers is underway, fueled by the latter's need for capital to support late-stage drug development and global expansion endeavors. Major players in the Western pharmaceutical industry, including Merck, GSK, and AstraZeneca, have inked licensing agreements amidst a wave of biotechnology investments that soared to a record level of USD44.1 billion last year, as per UBS research findings. This momentum has persisted into 2024, with the first quarter witnessing USD9.8 billion worth of biotechnology licensing agreements.



For Western pharmaceutical companies, the strategic imperative behind these collaborations lies in expanding their production lines amidst the looming challenge of expiring drug patents in the coming years. On the other hand, Chinese pharmaceutical firms are grappling with a capital crunch, making it challenging for them to finance drug development and conduct clinical trials, particularly amid the backdrop of stock market volatility.



The struggles faced by Chinese drugmakers are exemplified by the significant decline in the Hong Kong-listed index of 50 "innovative" biotechnology stocks, which plummeted by 57 percent over the past three years. Helen Chen, head of healthcare at LEK Consulting in Shanghai, highlighted China's substantial investments in biotechnology over the past decade, with the resulting progress becoming increasingly evident. However, challenges related to securing adequate financing persist, hindering the efforts of Chinese companies to fully capitalize on their biotech innovations.

