OpenAI establishes safety, security committee to enhance project oversight

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, OpenAI, the US-based technology company behind ChatGPT, announced the formation of a dedicated safety and security committee tasked with providing recommendations on the company's projects and operations. This committee is set to play a crucial role in ensuring that OpenAI's endeavors adhere to robust safety and security protocols.



In its statement, OpenAI highlighted its ongoing efforts in advancing artificial intelligence (AI), noting the commencement of training for its next frontier model. With the anticipation that these developments will propel the company towards achieving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), OpenAI underscores the importance of proactive measures to safeguard against potential risks and ensure responsible AI deployment.



The newly formed safety and security committee's initial focus will involve evaluating and refining OpenAI's existing processes and safeguards over the next 90 days. This comprehensive assessment aims to strengthen the company's internal mechanisms for mitigating risks associated with AI technologies and enhancing overall operational resilience.



Upon the completion of the 90-day period, the Safety and Security Committee will present its recommendations to OpenAI's full Board for review. Following this review, OpenAI pledges to provide a transparent update on the adopted recommendations, aligning with its commitment to maintaining safety and security standards.



OpenAI, recognized for its innovative AI projects including ChatGPT, version 4.0, as well as image creator Dall-E and video creator Sora, continues to demonstrate its dedication to responsible AI development.

MENAFN29052024000045015839ID1108268966