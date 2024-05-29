US reports 6.6 percent annual growth in house prices for Q1 2024

(MENAFN) The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) released its findings on Tuesday, indicating a notable 6.6 percent annual increase in US house prices during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year. This upward trajectory reflects a continuation of the trend observed in recent quarters, showcasing the resilience of the housing market despite various economic challenges.



Notably, house prices saw a moderate 1.1 percent increase throughout the January to March period in comparison to the preceding quarter. On a monthly basis, after seasonal adjustments, there was a marginal 0.1 percent uptick from March, indicating a consistent but subdued growth pattern.



Anju Vajja, the acting deputy director for FHFA’s Division of Research and Statistics, emphasized the sustained pace of house price growth during the first quarter. Vajja noted that despite mortgage rates remaining around 7 percent, the persistently low inventory of homes for sale has been a driving force behind the continued appreciation of house prices over the past six consecutive quarters.



In addition to the overall growth trend, the FHFA's data provided insights into regional disparities in house price appreciation across the United States. The three states with the highest annual appreciation rates in the first quarter of 2024 were Vermont, recording an impressive 12.8 percent increase, followed by New Jersey at 11.6 percent, and New York at 10.9 percent. These variations underscore the diverse dynamics shaping the housing market at the state level.



Overall, the FHFA's report highlights the ongoing strength and resilience of the US housing market, supported by factors such as low inventory levels and sustained demand. However, it also underscores the importance of monitoring regional trends and addressing challenges to ensure a balanced and sustainable housing market growth nationwide.

