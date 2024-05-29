Canadian industrial product, raw materials prices surge last month

(MENAFN) According to data released on Tuesday, Canada's Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) experienced a notable increase of 1.5 percent in April compared to the previous month, surpassing expectations of a 0.8 percent rise. This index measures the fluctuation in the prices of domestically produced goods sold by manufacturers. March's figure was revised upward to a 0.9 percent gain from the initially reported increase of 0.8 percent.



Statistics Canada highlighted that energy and petroleum product prices continued their upward trend for the third consecutive month in April, rising by 2.5 percent on a monthly basis. Notably, prices for finished motor gasoline surged by 6.7 percent, driven by higher crude oil prices and increased costs associated with summer blended gasoline. Seasonal demand also played a role in driving up prices.



On an annual basis, the IPPI for April showed a 1.4 percent increase compared to the same month last year. However, March's annual IPPI figure was revised downward to reflect a decline of 0.4 percent instead of the previously reported decrease of 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI), which measures the prices of raw materials purchased by Canadian manufacturers, experienced a significant jump of 5.5 percent in April compared to the previous month, surpassing expectations of a 3.1 percent increase. This marked the largest monthly increase since March 2022. March's RMPI figure was revised down to show a rise of 4.3 percent from the initially reported increase of 4.7 percent.



The statement from Statistics Canada attributed the increase in RMPI to a 5.8 percent surge in crude energy products in April, with conventional crude oil being the primary contributor with a gain of 6.2 percent. On an annual basis, RMPI increased by 3.1 percent in April. However, March's annual RMPI figure was revised downward to reflect a gain of 0.4 percent instead of the previously reported rise of 0.8 percent.

