EU, Australia sign MOU for sustainable minerals supply chain

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the European Commission announced a significant milestone as the 27-member bloc signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Australia to establish a bilateral partnership focused on sustainable critical and strategic minerals. This partnership marks a collaborative effort aimed at addressing the growing demand for minerals crucial to the green and digital transitions.



The memorandum aims to facilitate diversification of the EU's mineral supplies, crucial for advancing its environmental and technological agendas. According to a statement released by the EU Commission, the partnership encompasses the entire value chain of critical and strategic minerals, including exploration, extraction, processing, refining, recycling, and management of extractive waste.



The partnership between the EU and Australia extends beyond their borders, with plans to explore collaboration in countries of mutual interest. This collaboration emphasizes reducing environmental impacts and fostering positive outcomes for local communities. By jointly developing projects along the value chain, both entities aim to enhance resource efficiency and ensure sustainability across global mineral supply networks.



Among the key objectives outlined by the commission are the integration of sustainable raw materials value chains and collaborative efforts in research and innovation along these chains. Additionally, the partnership seeks to promote high environmental, social, and governance standards and practices, reflecting a commitment to responsible and ethical mineral sourcing.



The signing of the MoU represents a significant step towards building secure and sustainable critical and strategic minerals value chains between the EU and Australia. It lays the foundation for long-term cooperation and mutual benefit, contributing to the advancement of sustainable development goals and the transition to a greener and more digitally driven economy.

MENAFN29052024000045015839ID1108268963