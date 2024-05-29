Hereditary Angioedema Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hereditary Angioedema Market Outlook

Hereditary Angioedema companies are BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Hereditary Angioedema Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hereditary Angioedema, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hereditary Angioedema market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Hereditary Angioedema Market Report:

The Hereditary Angioedema market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

As per the DelveInsight's assessment, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Hereditary Angioedema in the 7MM in 2022 was 13,900 which is expected to increase by 2032, at a considerable CAGR.

Among the European countries, the UK had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Hereditary Angioedema , with nearly 1,400 cases, followed by Germany, which had 1,300 diagnosed prevalent population in 2022. On the other hand, Spain and Italy had the lowest number of diagnosed prevalent populations each having less than 1000 cases in 2022.

In the epidemiology model of DelveInsight, we have considered three age groups for the categorization of Hereditary Angioedema, i.e., ≤17 years, 17–65 years, and ≥65 years. As per our analysis, a higher percentage of diagnosed prevalent cases were observed in the age group 17–65 years in the 7MM countries as 10,900 in 2022, which anticipated to rise during the forecasted period (2023-2032).

It is known that genetic mutation passes on from parents to a subsequent generation. Hereditary Angioedema, a hereditary disease, has a 50% chance to pass on to the next generation, which might eventually increase the Hereditary Angioedema therapeutic market.

In Japan, nearly 460 diagnosed prevalent cases of Hereditary Angioedema were estimated in 2022, which are expected to slightly decline by 2032, at a decent CAGR, due to decline in country population.

The diagnosed prevalent cases of Hereditary Angioedema in the 7MM varied according to gender, with prevalent cases higher in females than males. Assessments, as per DelveInsight's analysts, show that the overall diagnosed prevalent cases of Hereditary Angioedema in females was 8,500, while it was 5,400 in males in 2022, these cases are subject to rise in the coming years.

The type-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of HAE is categorized into Type I, Type II, and HAE with normal C1-INH (Type III). Among these, Type I HAE accounted for the highest cases in the 7MM in 2022.

Key Hereditary Angioedema Companies: Pharvaris, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and others

Key Hereditary Angioedema Therapies: Sebetralstat/KVD900, NTLA-2002, and others

In Feb 2024, BioCryst introduced ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Italy.

In Jan 2024, Ionis disclosed favorable topline findings from the Phase III OASIS-HAE study evaluating the investigational drug donidalorsen in individuals with hereditary angioedema. Based on these results, Ionis is in the process of preparing a New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Dec 2023, CSL Behring has declared that the FDA has acknowledged a Biologics License Application (BLA) for garadacimab (CSL312) as a monthly prophylactic treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE).

The developing pipeline for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) includes numerous drugs designed for both prophylactic and treatment purposes. Examples include garadacimab, donidalorsen, KVD900, NTLA2002, and various others, each targeting a wide array of mechanisms.

Potential therapeutic targets include blocking the bradykinin-B2-receptor, plasma kallikrein inhibitor, inhibiting factor XII (for example, by using a blocking antibody), and preventing the cleavage of prekallikrein. In addition, a small number of gene treatments are being developed to treat Hereditary Angioedema; they will aid in the treatment of recently discovered mutations such FXII and PLG HAE.

The Hereditary Angioedema market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hereditary Angioedema pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hereditary Angioedema market dynamics.

Hereditary Angioedema Overview

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of swelling in various parts of the body, including the skin, gastrointestinal tract, and upper airway. This condition is caused by a deficiency or dysfunction of C1 inhibitor (C1-INH), a protein involved in regulating inflammation and blood vessel permeability.

HAE is inherited in an autosomal dominant pattern, meaning that a person only needs to inherit one copy of the defective gene from one parent to develop the condition. However, in some cases, individuals may inherit the defective gene from both parents, leading to more severe symptoms.

The hallmark symptom of HAE is episodes of swelling, which can occur suddenly and without warning. Swelling typically affects areas such as the face, hands, feet, genitals, abdomen, and throat. Abdominal swelling can cause severe pain and may be mistaken for a surgical emergency such as appendicitis. Throat swelling can be life-threatening due to the risk of airway obstruction.

HAE attacks can be triggered by various factors, including stress, trauma, infection, hormonal changes (such as menstruation or pregnancy), certain medications, and physical exertion. However, in many cases, attacks occur spontaneously without an identifiable trigger.

Treatment for HAE aims to manage symptoms and prevent or minimize the frequency and severity of attacks. This may include medications such as C1-INH replacement therapy, bradykinin receptor antagonists, and kallikrein inhibitors. Some patients may also benefit from prophylactic therapy to prevent attacks from occurring.

In addition to medical management, individuals with HAE may benefit from lifestyle modifications, such as avoiding known triggers and seeking prompt medical attention during attacks. Genetic counseling may also be recommended for individuals with a family history of HAE to assess the risk of passing the condition on to future generations.

Overall, while HAE can be a challenging and potentially life-threatening condition, advances in diagnosis and treatment have improved outcomes for affected individuals, allowing them to better manage their symptoms and lead fulfilling lives.



Hereditary Angioedema Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hereditary Angioedema Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hereditary Angioedema market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Hereditary Angioedema

Prevalent Cases of Hereditary Angioedema by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Hereditary Angioedema

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hereditary Angioedema

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Hereditary Angioedema epidemiology trends @

Hereditary Angioedema Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hereditary Angioedema market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hereditary Angioedema market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hereditary Angioedema Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hereditary Angioedema Therapies and Key Companies

Takhzyro: Takeda

Firazyr: Shire/Takeda

Cinryze: Shire/Takeda

Kalbitor: Shire/Takeda

Haegarda: CSL Behring

Berinert: CSL Behring

Ruconest: Pharming Group

BCX7353: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

IONIS-PKK-LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

KVD900: KalVista Pharmaceuticals

CSL312: CSL Behring

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Hereditary Angioedema market share @

Scope of the Hereditary Angioedema Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hereditary Angioedema Companies: Pharvaris, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and others

Key Hereditary Angioedema Therapies: Bevacizumab, HB0025, ST-1898 tablets, Trovax, fruquintinib+sintilimab, Cabozantinib, AMG 102, Pazopanib, tivozanib (AV-951), Belzutifan, Temsirolimus (CCI-779), CB-839, ABT-869, Nivolumab, ABT-510/Thrombospondin-1 mimetic, bevacizumab, CP-461, and others

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Assessment: Hereditary Angioedema current marketed and Hereditary Angioedema emerging therapies

Hereditary Angioedema Market Dynamics: Hereditary Angioedema market drivers and Hereditary Angioedema market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Hereditary Angioedema Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hereditary Angioedema Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Hereditary Angioedema companies working in the treatment market, visit @

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

