New Book By Australian Author Glenda Mitchell - KICKING Out THE BUCKET List

Success in life is not about trying to achieve someone else's list of goals, but to focus on things that bring value to your life and those around you.

NEW FARM, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KICKING Out THE BUCKET List - LIVING LIFE WITH INTENTION AND PASSIONA new book by Glenda MitchellFor interviews, contact the author:Glenda MitchellPhone: +61 400 585 875Email: ...Website:Available in print through Amazon, McNally Jackson, Barnes & Noble and other major retailersAvailable in eBook through Kindle and KOBOPrint Distributor:INGRAMPublisher: Wood Dragon Books, Canada.Do you have an ever-growing list of things you'd like to do?.Do you struggle to correlate the expectations of others with what you desire your life to be like?.Are you consumed by your work and responsibilities, but yearn for more joy, fun, and adventure?.Have you accomplished much in your life, but sense something is missing?.Have you led a life of adventure, always on a search for the next big goal, but rarely reflect on the rich experiences life has already gifted you?Then this book may be for you. KICKING Out THE BUCKET List encourages individuals to consider their own lives and celebrate their feats. It provokes the reader to think about what's possible and challenges them to disrupt their own lives, perhaps changing the trajectory before something unforeseen happens that forces them to do so.Description:Using her own stories to entertain and challenge, Glenda Mitchell provides motivation to anyone wishing to live their life without regret. In 2016, the author was rushed to hospital with a 36 cm blood clot in her right leg and multiple clots in her lungs. In the years leading up to this health crisis, she had experienced numerous significant events, but this near-death experience was her greatest life-changing moment. Following this event, she began reflecting on her life, celebrating what she had done and accomplished. This led to a clarification of her passion, which enabled her to make more intentional decisions and focus her energy on those things that aligned most with her values.In addition to entertaining with stories of travel and adventure, KICKING Out THE BUCKET List aims to prompt people to recognise that success in life is not about trying to achieve someone else's list of goals, but to focus on things that bring value to their lives and the lives of those around them. To be intentional about what you choose to do. Be intentional about actually doing it.About the AuthorA motivational coach, keynote speaker, and published author, Glenda Mitchell was born in South Africa and moved to Australia in 1995. The author describes herself as an adventure-seeking, marathon-running traveller and has visited more than 60 countries around the globe, choosing as many adventurous pursuits as she can wherever she goes. Glenda relishes encouraging others to get the most out of themselves.Praise for Kicking Out The Bucket List(Lisa Peters, Canadian TV & Podcast Host, Community Developer) This book is ideal for adventurous people or those who love to read about personal experiences in new places. There is so much detail and emotion in Glenda's descriptions of what she has experienced that I feel that I have a personal tour guide to behind the scenes.(James King, Author of KingsInsight, Agile Coach) This book is perfect for people who, like me, like to reflect on life but have read too many books where the author inflicts their wisdom on the reader. This book is ideal for someone who wants to enjoy having a window into someone else's thinking, but also wants to independently interpret ideas and then reflect on their significance.(Sue Wong, Co-founder mymanifesto) This book's subtitle reveals its essential tenet: Living Life With Intention and Passion. I don't think it is possible to read this book without being stirred to reflect, to look at one's life intently and to decide, am I living it, or just thinking about it?#Bucket Lists, #Lifestyle planning, #Work/life balance, #Life goals, #Travel experiences & adventures

