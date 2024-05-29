Brazil’S Congress Overturns Lula’S Veto, Ends Prisoner “Holiday” Releases

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant defeat for Lula, Brazil's National Congress decisively voted on Tuesday to end temporary prisoner releases.



These releases previously allowed prisoners to visit families or engage in social activities.



Initially reinstated by a veto from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Congress successfully overturned this decision.



The vote in the House was 314 to 126 with 2 abstentions, and in the Senate, it was 52 to 11 with 1 abstention.



Now part of Law 14.843 of 2024, the vetoed sections originally came from Bill 2.253/2022 approved by the Senate in February.



The government claimed the banned releases were unconstitutional because they harmed families and compromised the state's protective role.







However, with the veto now overturned, temporary releases are limited to inmates in semi-open regimes strictly for educational purposes.



Senator Flávio Bolsonaro dedicated the law to Sergeant PM Roger Dias da Cunha, killed by a fugitive on temporary release.



Bolsonaro stressed the need to close safety loopholes and prioritize victim protection over criminals.



Contrarily, Deputy Pedro Paulo aimed to maintain the veto, suggesting that releases be restricted but not completely terminated.



He argued that completely ending these releases would burden the judiciary without tackling the underlying issues of criminality effectively.



Senator Sergio Moro also supported overturning the veto, advocating that releases for educational purposes are adequate for prisoner reintegration.



He pointed out the risks to public safety from prisoners who do not return from holiday releases and often commit new crimes.



Senators Izalci Lucas and Eduardo Girão criticized the veto for favoring criminals and undermining victims' rights, respectively.



The decision highlights debates balancing public safety with the goal of rehabilitating prisoners and giving them another chance.

Background

A Genial/Quaest poll conducted in May 2024 shows declining support for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva among Brazilian deputies.



Discontent is rising; 42% now disapprove of Lula's administration, up 9 points from August 2023.



Support for Lula dropped from 35% to 32%, while neutral opinions also fell. Only 1% of deputies were undecided, emphasizing a decisive shift in perception.

