Hairneva Introduces DHI Technique For Natural Hair Transplantation

(MENAFN- B2Press) Hair loss, once considered an inevitable consequence of aging, is now undergoing a transformation in societal perception. HairNeva in Türkiye has introduced the DHI technique, which combines artistic hair design with advanced technology.

USA - Committed to excellence in patient care and impeccable outcomes, HairNeva, recognized as one of the premier hair transplantation clinics in Türkiye, is delighted to announce the launch of the Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) technique for hair transplantation. Led by Plastic Surgery Specialist Op. Dr. Güncel Öztürk, also known as Dr. GO, the clinic provides personalized solutions that combine artistic hair design with advanced technology, setting new standards in the field of hair transplantation. HairNeva has patients from 45 countries, and 30% of them come from the USA.

It started its journey 10 years ago with Fulya Acıbadem Hospital, one of the most prestigious healthcare institutions in Türkiye, HairNeva now offers the state-of-the-art DHI technique. It is an innovative method that eliminates the need for stitches, scars, and incisions, ensuring a more comfortable experience for patients. By minimizing the downtime of the grafts, this technique promotes healthier and stronger hair follicles, resulting in more natural and intense hair restoration.

Achieving 98% customer satisfaction rates

“We are proud to introduce the DHI technique, offering our patients healthier, stronger, and more natural-looking hair,” said Dr. Öztürk, Founder of HairNeva.“This new approach redefines the standards of quality and patient satisfaction in hair transplantation, achieving 98% customer satisfaction rates. We strive to provide each of our patients with the best results, tailored to their unique needs, serving a market that is currently estimated to reach USD 138.64 billion by 2030.”

Hair transplantation with the DHI technique is performed by HairNeva's experienced team, involves transplanting grafts from the donor area to the recipient areas using special tips, without the need for drilling holes. The process is carried out by creating round channels that align with the natural growth angle of the hair, offering a density of 40-60 grafts/cm, providing twice the density compared to traditional methods.



HairNeva Hair Transplant Clinic service package includes a VIP transfers as well as accommodation in 5-star luxury hotels. A personal guide and professional interpreter accompany each patient. The clinic also offers an optional sightseeing tour in Istanbul.

