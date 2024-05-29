PAGCOR Chairman Headlines Sigma Asia 2024 Opening Ceremony

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Msida, Malta, 29th May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Representatives from PAGCOR met with SiGMA Asia's Managing Director, Neil Shih last week to finalise their schedule ahead of the SiGMA Asia event taking place this June 2nd to 6th.







In addition to a keynote delivered by Chairman and CEO, Alejandro H. Tengco during the official conference opening ceremony on the 4th, PAGCOR will take part in a panel discussion focusing on gaming regulations, the IGL License and the current state of the iGaming landscape in the Philippines. Tengco will also take part in a tour of the expo floor, where he will meet with some of the 250+ exhibitors taking part.

The conference and expo will be held at the SMX Convention Centre in Manila.

The chairman is confirmed to attend the prestigious SiGMA Asia Awards evening – a gala event which takes place on the 3rd at the Forbes Ballroom in the Conrad Hotel.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) recently unveiled an impressive first-quarter financial report for 2024, showcasing a remarkable surge in income to the tune of PHP25.24 billion (€408.5 million).

This staggering 42.57 percent increase over the same period last year has sparked satisfaction within the corridors of PAGCOR's leadership.

Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco expressed delight at the firm's robust performance, stating,“We are happy to announce that PAGCOR is able to sustain our growth trajectory in the first quarter of 2024, and this should help position us into achieving another record-breaking year”.

The chairman is also featured in an exclusive interview in the latest issue of SiGMA Magazine – collect your copy at SiGMA Asia.

SiGMA Asia 2024

The SIGMA Asia summit will take place from the 2nd to 6th of June at the SMX Convention Centre – Manila's largest expo venue. SiGMA will connect its vast network in the West with Asian suppliers, operators, and affiliates, opening up new opportunities for business, and providing a space for premium networking for an expected turnout of 20,000 delegates.

SiGMA Asia's double decker expo floor features a diversified portfolio of B2B and B2C brands, as well as a number of land-based exhibitors – making it one of the biggest gaming shows in Asia. The event will also focus on the emerging technologies, bringing cutting-edge tech, such as AI and Blockchain to the floor.

Two full days of conference provide a valuable platform for knowledge sharing and debate. A guestlist of VIP speakers will address topics ranging from the regulatory landscape to the integration of the emerging technologies, while a series of competitive startup pitches help bring exciting new companies and ideas to light.

With official endorsements from PAGCOR and CEZA supporting the event, delegates can expect an exclusive line-up of guests this June, including 3,000 operators and over 350 top speakers.