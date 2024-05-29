PEZA Director General To Deliver Keynote During Sigma Asia Opening Ceremony

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Msida, Malta, 29th May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has confirmed its endorsement of the upcoming SiGMA event. The summit and conference, which takes place between the 2nd and 6th June, will be held at the SMX Convention Centre in Manila.







Director General, Tereso O. Penga will also deliver a keynote during the official opening ceremony taking place on the 4th. Panga was appointed in March of last year by President Marcos.

Mr. Panga has a 24-year career with PEZA, starting as Division Chief of Policy Planning (2000), and holding roles such as Zone Manager of Lima Technology Center (2002), Zone Administrator of Baguio City (2004) and Cavite Economic Zones (2008), and Deputy Director General for Policy and Planning since 2010. A CES eligible since 2002, he leads PEZA's policy and planning, ecozone development, digital transformation, and eco-industrial initiatives.

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA)

PEZA's mandate aims to establish a legal framework to integrate, coordinate, and monitor special economic zones, transforming selected areas into developed centers for industry, commerce, tourism, and finance with skilled workers and efficient services. It seeks to attract both foreign and local investors to generate employment and establish industry linkages. The framework also aims to repatriate Filipino capital by creating a favorable business climate and incentives, promoting financial and industrial cooperation with industrialized countries. This cooperation focuses on technology-intensive industries to modernize and improve productivity. Additionally, certain economic zones are designated as separate customs territories, respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

SiGMA Asia 2024







The SiGMA Asia summit, held from June 2nd to 6th at Manila's SMX Convention Centre, will connect SiGMA's Western network with Asian suppliers, operators, and affiliates. The event anticipates 20,000 delegates and features two full days of knowledge sharing and debate. VIP speakers will discuss regulatory landscapes and new technologies, while startup pitches highlight innovation. Endorsed by PAGCOR, PEZA, the Philippine Tourism Promotions Board, and CEZA, the event will host 3,000 operators and over 350 speakers. SiGMA Asia will showcase B2B and B2C brands, land-based exhibitors, and emerging technologies like AI and Blockchain, making it one of Asia's largest gaming shows.