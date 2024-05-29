The Philippine Tourism Promotion Board Brings Cultural Performance To Sigma Asia Opening

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Msida, Malta, 29th May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Philippine Tourism Promotion Board has announced their endorsement of the upcoming SiGMA Asia event taking place in Manila this June, from the 2nd to 5th, at the SMX Convention Centre. As a part of their mandate to market the Philippines as a major convention destination in Asia, the Board wrote to say that they“look forward to continuing our valuable partnership in promoting Philippine tourism.”







SiGMA Group Founder Eman Pulis with the Mayor of Pasay, Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro Tengco, and SiGMA Asia MD Neil Shih at the SiGMA Asia opening ceremony in 2023.

In a show of support, the Board will be providing cultural entertainment for the opening welcome ceremony, which takes place on the SiGMA stage during the first day of the expo. The vibrant performance is inspired by traditional Asian and Filipino influences, and will be performed by the Sindaw Philippines Performing Arts Guild.

The official opening ceremony will include keynotes from Alejandro H.Tengco, CEO and Chairman for regulator-operator the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), the Mayor of Pasay, Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Director General, Tereso O. Panga.

An attached agency of the Department of Tourism, the Philippine Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) exists to market and promote the Philippines domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE destination, in strategic partnership with private and public stakeholders to deliver a unique high-value experience for visitors, significantly contributing to increased arrivals, receipts and investments to the country.

Highlights from the June event will include:

● A pre-party powered by JVD on June 2nd.

● SiGMA Invitational Golf tournament, organised by QTECH Games and SONG88, a wine and cheese tasting activity, drinks reception, poker tournament, early badge collection, and the SiGMA Asia Awards and Auction, held courtesy of BetConstruct on the 3rd.

● The SiGMA Asia 2024 conference and expo, taking place at the SMX Convention Centre over the 4th and 5th.

● The official party at Xylo featuring DJs Savage and SHe, DJ JJoy, and Oshien Zuky on the 5th.

● Inauguration of the SiGMA Foundation multi-sensory music hall in Bataan and the start of the Affiliate Elite Retreat in El Nido – both on the 6th.

Peruse the full agenda, speaker lineup, and awards shortlist on the SiGMA website and follow our handy Google map event planner to ensure you don't miss a single event.