UAE Health Minister Takes Part In The 77Th World Health Assembly & 60Th Ordinary Session Of The Council Of Arab Health Ministers

UAE recognizes and values the World Health Assembly's commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

60th Ordinary Session aimed to enhance coordination and cooperation in health sectors among Arab nations. Al Owais: UAE takes a proactive role in shaping both regional and global health policies.

Geneva May 29th, 2024: HE Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), has participated in the 77th World Health Assembly and the 60th Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Health Ministers, both held in Geneva.

The World Health Assembly meeting, attended by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, discussed many global health challenges and explored ways to exchange experiences among countries to strengthen health systems and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Recognised as one of the top global health events, such meetings have brought together health ministers, experts, and specialists from across the globe to deliberate on pressing health issues and devise effective strategies to tackle them.

Supports global health initiatives

Al Owais emphasized that the UAE leadership is committed to enhancing the country's stature in both regional and global health forums, adding that the UAE will spare no effort to support global health initiatives and contribute to developing innovative healthcare solutions as well as shaping global health policies.

His Excellency lauded the role played by the World Health Assembly in facilitating coordination among member states. He commended their collective efforts to tackle health challenges, improve national health systems, and foster collaboration under a unified health agenda aimed at realizing the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

During the World Health Assembly, discussions touched on various health-related developments, aiming to strengthen efforts and exchange experiences among member states to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 2030. The meeting also focused on four primary pillars: providing an additional billion people with universal health coverage, enhancing protection for another billion against health emergencies, fostering increased health and wellness, and improving the organization's efficiency and effectiveness in supporting member countries.

Arab Health Ministers Meeting

While taking part in the 60th Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Health Ministers held at the headquarters of the Arab League mission in Geneva, Al Owais noted that the UAE strongly supports Arab action initiatives, following the directives of the wise leadership to enhance coordination, strengthen the bonds of joint cooperation, and facilitate the exchange of expertise, thereby improving the health of Arab communities.

Al Owais expressed his confidence that the decisions and recommendations made would bolster coordination among member states, foster effective cooperation on priority health issues, and integrate the efforts of these states. Furthermore, he underscored the importance of working towards the implementation of universal health coverage to promote the level and efficiency of healthcare in Arab countries, thus improving the health and quality of life for thousands.

During the meeting, the health ministers reviewed reports on the activities of the Technical Secretariat of the Council as well as the experiences of the Arab member states in various health sectors. They also discussed a wide range of topics, including primary health care, emergency services, nursing, midwifery, the assembly of drug regulators, the Arab Board for Health Specialisations, the Arab Authority for Blood Transfusion Services, and the Arab Fund for Health Development. Additionally, the meeting addressed other topics aimed at strengthening the Joint Arab Frameworks in health, lin line with the directives of the League of Arab States.