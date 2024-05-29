Pasqal And Tech Mahindra Join Forces To Advance Quantum Computing Applications Globally

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The collaboration will focus on high impact use cases, training consultants and educating a diverse base of clients

- Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head at Makers Lab, Tech MahindraPARIS, FRANCE, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pasqal , a global leader in neutral-atoms quantum computers, today announced a strategic collaboration with Tech Mahindra , (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development and adoption of quantum solutions across diverse industries globally.Together, Pasqal and Tech Mahindra will cooperate to develop quantum computing solutions tailored for various sectors. This strategic alliance will focus initially on three main areas:. Empowering Tech Mahindra's workforce – selected employees will receive comprehensive training in quantum technology focusing on utilizing Pasqal's QPUs.. Use case identification and development – as part of a collaborative efforts, personnel from both organizations will work on identifying and creating high-impact use cases in critical sectors such as Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Environment and Sustainability.. Client education and engagement - educating clients on the vast potential of quantum technology and its practical industry applications, thereby boosting adoption and innovation.Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head at Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra, said, "The collaboration with Pasqal aligns with our commitment to integrating quantum computing with cutting-edge technological solutions that address complex challenges across industries and help them scale at speed. Together, we aim to empower our customers to harness quantum computing's capabilities and pioneer groundbreaking solutions in finance, healthcare, sustainability, and beyond."The collaboration will work on building use cases, including drug discovery and optimization in pharma, material discovery for manufacturing and other industries, satellite planning for aerospace, complex datasets analysis and complex financial modeling in BFSI, cybersecurity enhancement, and energy consumption optimization in Utilities, to name a few."Pasqal is committed to making quantum computing accessible and beneficial to businesses around the world. This alliance with Tech Mahindra will create a strong foundation for real-world quantum applications. Together, we can bridge the gap between cutting-edge laboratory research and industry adoption", said Loïc Henriet, CO-CEO of Pasqal.The multiyear collaboration will drive innovation in services and product development while serving as a source of revenue for both Pasqal and Tech Mahindra.About PasqalPasqal is a leading Quantum Computing company that builds quantum processors from ordered neutral atoms in 2D and 3D arrays to bring a practical quantum advantage to its customers and address real-world problems. Pasqal was founded in 2019, out of the Institut d'Optique, by Georges-Olivier Reymond, Christophe Jurczak, Professor Dr. Alain Aspect – Nobel Prize Laureate Physics, 2022, Dr. Antoine Browaeys and Dr. Thierry Lahaye. Pasqal has secured more than €140 million in financing to date. To learn more about Pasqal, visit .About Tech MahindraTech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 145,000+ professionals across 70+ countries helping 1100+ clients, TechM provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design services, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, in recognition of actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your scale at speed imperatives, please visit

