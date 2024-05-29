MLM Receives S2 Lab Designation To Expand Support Of The Rapidly Developing Cell & Gene Therapy Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Scott Houlton, CEOMÖNCHENGLADBACH, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For more than 7 years, MLM Medical Labs (MLM), a global leader in central and specialty laboratory services, has supported biopharmaceutical research in the field of cell and gene therapy within its U.S. based laboratories. Today, MLM announced the successful completion of a rigorous application process to receive the S2 laboratory designation at its facility in Mönchengladbach, Germany. This designation expands MLM's capabilities to support this rapidly developing field throughout Europe.According to Dr. Stephan Voswinkel, Managing Director of MLM - Germany,“This important milestone provides assurance to the biopharma and biotech industry that our state-of-the-art facilities are equipped with the latest technologies and infrastructure to facilitate safe and efficient handling of GMOs.”In addition to meeting rigorous facility requirements, MLM had to demonstrate strict adherence to the stringent standards set forth by the European Genetic Guidelines, ensuring the highest level of safety and regulatory compliance.Furthermore, MLM's team of experts underwent comprehensive training and certification to handle GMOs proficiently, prioritizing both safety and efficacy in all research endeavors.“The S2 safety designation marks a pivotal moment for MLM, reinforcing our ability to conduct cutting-edge clinical studies with utmost precision and compliance,” said MLM CEO, Scott Houlton.“Today, we have significantly broadened our research horizons, enabling us to explore novel therapies for our clients globally in research involving GMOs, such as Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy in the fight against cancer, while also allowing us to extend our existing service lines in Europe into the S2 setting.”About MLM Medical LabsMLM Medical Labs is an international central laboratory with locations in Europe and North America. An international team of nearly 200 highly skilled and experienced employees supports over 300 clinical trials at any given time. MLM offers a broad range of services with an assay portfolio of over 900 parameters, including central lab testing, analysis of biomarkers, histology, preclinical services, assay development, kit building, and long-term sample management and storage. The company is headquartered in Mönchengladbach, Germany (near Düsseldorf) and has laboratories in Memphis, TN, and Minneapolis, MN, USA.For more information, please visit .

