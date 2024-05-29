12Th Grade Students Start Final Exams

KUWAIT, May 29 (KUNA) -- The final exams for 12th grade students for the year 2023-2024 started on Wednesday for both sciences and arts disciplines. The 27,283 sciences students and the 14,817 arts students were eager to start their exams and do their best to succeed in their studies and build a bright future. (end) fr

