Czech PM: First Shells Under Czech Initiative Will Arrive In Ukraine In Coming Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will receive the first batch of artillery shells purchased under the Czech initiative in the coming days.

This was stated by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Tuesday before a meeting in Prague on Ukraine's defence, Ukrinform reports citing Reuter .

"The first tens of thousands of 155 mm ammunition will be delivered in June. Ukraine can expect the first batch in the coming days," Fiala said.

According to him, fifteen EU and NATO countries have already raised more than 1.6 billion euros for ammunition for Ukraine under the Czech initiative.

The talks in Prague were attended by Prime Ministers Denys Shmyhal of Ukraine, Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, Eiks Ēviķis of Latvia and President Andrzej Duda of Poland.

In a joint statement, the leaders said that, subject to current funding, they "expect to deliver half a million pieces of artillery ammunition by the end of the year". They stressed that they would continue the initiative for as long as necessary.

As Ukrinform reported, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a working meeting with a group of EU leaders in Prague (Czech Republic) to discuss the Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition.

The parties also discussed the possibility of using partner weapons for defence on the aggressor's territory.

Among the topics of conversation were joint production in the defence industry and joint efforts to increase pressure on Russia. In addition, they discussed sanctions, the confiscation of Russian assets, the Peace Formula, and current issues of cooperation.

