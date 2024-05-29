Russians Kill Three Residents Of Donetsk Region Overnight, Wound 14 Others

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On 28 May, the Russian army killed three residents of Donetsk region and injured 14 others.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin.
"On 28 May, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Toretsk and 1 in Selydove. Another 14 people were injured in the region over the day," he said. Read also:
Russians hit settlement in Donetsk
region with 1.5-tonne bomb
According to Filashkin, the total number of casualties of Russian troops in Donetsk region (1982 killed and 4942 wounded) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed in a bomb attack on Toretsk, and three others are in hospital with injuries .
